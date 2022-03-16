Cosmofeed Raises $1.5 Million In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cosmofeed, a dynamic content monetization and consumption platform, has raised $1.5 million in Seed funding. The round was co-led by Growx Ventures, Waveform Ventures and 9 Unicorns with participation from Singapore-based investment holding company Silk Bridge Partners (SBP).

Pexels

The funds will be used to extend its network of relevant end-users while constantly innovating to provide a hassle-free end-to-end experience. The startup will also use the funding to ramp up its team and hire people for product, engineering and customer success. Using cutting-edge technology, Cosmofeed aims to be a one stop shop for content creators by eliminating all the inherent problems of the creator workflow and distribution system, said a statement.

“The content creator community has grown exceptionally in the recent past, creating an opportunity for millions of new-age creators to earn passive income through micro-community creation. Cosmofeed has been designed with the aim of monetizing the efforts of such creators in a systematic, scalable and hassle-free manner using technology,” said Vivek Yadav, founder and CEO, Cosmofeed.

“The creator economy is one of the important facets of the digital revolution story, but the lack of tools for creators to manage and monetize their content poses a major bottleneck. Cosmofeed is pioneering one such revolution by building a platform to help creators fill this gap seamlessly. The team is chasing a grand vision with a very promising early traction. We are excited to back them in their rocketship growth journey,” said Sheetal Bahl, partner at Growx Ventures.

Cosmofeed is a platform offering a suite of products for the creators enabling them to monetize both bits and full offering of their content across audiences while building deeper engagement in communities. Founded in September 2021 by Vivek Yadav and Vishnu Pathak, Gurgaon-based Cosmofeed helps content creators make money and brings them closer to their community.