Holi 2022: How To Have a Safe Holi For Your Pets

With Holi just a few hours away, this one will surely be special as it comes at a time when the pandemic is at its low phase and people are moving out and about in full force. It’s surely going to be a festive occasion with lots of colour and joy, a truly welcome change from the way we found ourselves during this time last year. However, as you enjoy yourselves, one needs to be aware of how to keep our furry friends safe during this occasion. We tell you how to celebrate a safe Holi with your pets, by following these tips from Dr. Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinarian, Supertails.

1. Do not use colours on your pet’s skin or coat. Not even the ones that claim to be herbal. These colours contain chemicals like zinc, lead, mercury etc that can lead to skin allergies and inflammation, especially in short-haired breeds. Instead, make your own natural and safe colours using turmeric and beetroot.

2. Do not feed sweets to your pets. Sweets can be harmful to them as they can lead to a host of diseases. We know it’s challenging to avoid those puppy eyes but here’s what you can do! Make their own homemade peanut butter* cookies or treats using xylitol-free and sugar-free pet-safe peanut butter for them to indulge in Holi festivities! (*Some dogs can be allergic to peanut butter)

3. Do not feed thandai or any other drinks either. They contain almonds and sugar which are not safe for your pet’s consumption. Instead, opt for homemade curd/dahi and add a dollop of peanut butter in it. You can whisk it to make an easy peanut butter shake for them.

4. Do not throw water balloons or put colours on stray animals. And do not let anyone do the same to your pet as it can be traumatizing for both. If you want to celebrate Holi with your pet that includes a lot of water splashing then here’s what you can do. Set up a tub and fill it with water and let your pet have a gala time! Or take your pet out for a swim instead.