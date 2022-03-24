Cricketer Mayank Agarwal's New Innings With Fast&Up

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cricketer Mayank Agarwal, the captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS), begins a new inning as an investor in Fullife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of sports nutrition brand Fast&Up. The cricketer has invested an undisclosed amount in Fullife Healthcare.

Company handout

Fullife Healthcare is a new-age business that boasts of a strong and young team with the trust of investors such as Morgan Stanley, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Sixth Sense Ventures, Kotak Securities and Akash Prakash.

"I have been using Fast&Up products to support my on-field performances since the early days in my international career. Having worked closely with the team at Fast&Up for a number of years, they have shown a nuanced understanding of how to elevate an athlete's fitness in order to achieve peak performance," said Mayank Agarwal.

"I have been quite mindful of where I invest. I have always wished to put my money in a product and a brand that I truly believe in. Fast&Up ticks every requirement on the list for me and I see the potential in this brand," he added.

“We are delighted to have an athlete of Mayank Agarwal’s stature and repute as an investor in Fullife Healthcare. Mayank has been an ambassador for Fast&Up for a while, but his decision to invest in the brand itself comes as a huge vote of confidence in our products. We are invigorated by the commitment Mayank has brought into the project and are keen to work closely with him and further use his insights in developing our range of sports nutrition products for high-performing athletes,” said Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO of Fast&Up.

The brand has partnered with over 100 professional Indian athletes and is in active association with Tata Mumbai Marathon, Airtel Hyderabad Marathon Expo, Skechers Performance Chennai Marathon, Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, TCS World 10K, Goa River Marathon, etc. It is available across 40,000-plus pin codes throughout India via its retail and Omni channel strategy.

Fullife Healthcare possesses a portfolio of clinically proven, branded pharmaceutical and OTC products. It is a completely backward integrated company from its own R&D center, manufacturing plants to an omnichannel distribution across India and the globe. Focusing on areas like active living and women’s health, the D2C brands of Fullife Healthcare- Fast&Up and Chicnutrix have been consistently building strong consumer base growth in their respective space over the last few years.