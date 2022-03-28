These are the three moments of the Oscar ceremony that should have been a trend (and not the slap)

Will Smith 's slap in the face of Chris Rock became, without a doubt, the most talked about moment of the 94th Academy Awards. The fury of the actor, who later received an award for his performance in King Richard: A Winning Family, today occupies the headlines of the media and continues to trend on all social networks.

Neilson Barnard | Getty Images

The slap overshadowed the moments that should have gone viral because of what they mean in the history of cinema. Brief moments that show that the industry evolves, that it is inclusive and that there are great stars with a humble heart capable of stealing a sigh from us. But let's not get ahead of ourselves, here we share the three truly stellar moments of the night. With your permission, Will...

DEAF ACTOR TROY KOTSUR WINS A STATUE

Troy Kotsur is a 53-year-old actor who made history by winning the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in the film CODA . In the film, Kotsur plays Frank Rossi, a deaf-mute fisherman and the father of a family in which everyone except his daughter, Ruby, lives with the same disability. Kotsur is truly deaf and has never before had a deaf actor win the statuette (in 1987 actress Marlee Matlin , also deaf and appearing in CODA, won Best Supporting Actress for Children of a Lesser God ). In his acceptance speech, Troy remembered his father in a very emotional way and later dedicated the award to all people with disabilities.

"Dad, I will always love you. You are my hero" Troy Kotsur's moving speech that has made history at the #Oscars as the first deaf actor to win the statuette, and the second person only behind his co-star in ' CODA', Marlee Matlin pic.twitter.com/n4yohQBPyT – Fotogramas - Cinema (@fotogramas_es) March 28, 2022

2. THE AWARD FOR THE BEST FILM IS FOR THE PRODUCTION OF A STREAMING PLATFORM

For the first time in history a production of a streaming platform wins the Oscar for Best Film of the year. It was CODA , a film about a girl in a deaf family who dreams of being a singer. The film was produced by Apple and released on August 13, 2021 in a few theaters (to be able to contend) and on the + streaming platform. It is a remake of the French film The Bélier Family and was directed by Sian Heder . In previous installments, Netflix had obtained nominations for its productions (including Roma by Alfonso Cuarón in 2019), but had failed to win the coveted statuette. With CODA (which can also be seen on Prime Video), Apple TV+ makes history.

3. LADY GAGA IS MOVING WITH HER EMPATHY FOR LIZA MINNELLI

The most emotional moment of the night was in charge of Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli . Both actresses presented the award for Best Film and Lady Gaga did not stop praising Minnelli's career and what it meant for her to be next to a legend. Minnelli, a little confused, mentioned that she did not understand what she had to do and Lady Gaga said: "I have you". After taking Minnelli's hand and not letting go until the end, she guided the legend so that together they presented the award. Patient and caring, the young actress (who was left out of the nominations for her role in House of Gucci ) gave us a taste of how we should treat our elders. A moving moment.

This is like a lesson in how to facilitate older people while honoring who they are.

What a class act by @ladygaga with legend Liza Minnelli.

The conferred whispers of "I gotcha" "I know" picked up by the mikes make it especially touching. pic.twitter.com/2JOWyrTQxn — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) March 28, 2022

DON'T MISS A SINGLE STORY! FOLLOW ENTREPRENEUR IN SPANISH ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER .