You're Invited: Join Us For Mastercard's Women SME Leaders Awards 2022 At 2pm (UAE) Today

The inaugural Women SME Leaders Awards 2022, the first initiative of its kind to recognize and further empower women-owned and run SMEs across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, staged by Mastercard and Entrepreneur Middle East, will be held during a virtual awards ceremony today, March 29, 2022 at 2pm (UAE).

Join us in celebrating the achievements of women across the MEA region by registering HERE.

Shortlisted companies have been vetted by the Entrepreneur Middle East team and then passed onto the judging committee that will be chaired by Mastercard.

Following the independent evaluation of the shortlisted candidates by each of the judges, the winners have been decided by a vote. The Women SME Leaders Awards 2022 judging committee consists of Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA for Mastercard; Mona Zulficar, Chairperson of EFG Hermes Holding; Nejoud Al Mulaik, Director of Fintech Saudi and Tamara Pupic, Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.

The awards are being presented in 22 categories, including the following:

1. The Designer

2. The Logistician

3. The F&B Leader

4. The Retailer

5. The Educator

6. The Real Estate Leader

7. The Health Custodian

8. The Hotelier

9. The Techie

10. The Professional Services Leader

11. The Investor

12. The Fashion And Beauty Leader

13. The Media Leader

14. The Executive

15. The Sports Leader

16. The Artist

17. The Leader Of Tomorrow

18. The Humanitarian

19. The Visionary

20. The Change Maker

21. Home-Based Business Of The Year

22. The Momtrepreneur of the Year

