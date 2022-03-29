Classplus Raises $70 Million In Series D Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

﻿Classplus, a B2B edtech startup, has raised $70 million in a Series D round co-led by Alpha Wave Global and Tiger Global.

Company handout

The funds will be utilized to enhance its product and expand Classplus' global presence.



Founded in 2018 by Mukul Rustagi and Bhaswat Agarwal, Classplus is a mobile-first SaaS platform that allows educators and content creators to build their online presence, digitize their offline tuition centers and sell their courses online.

“Over the last few years, Classplus has established itself as a market leader and has created a highly differentiated and sophisticated technology product, while building a robust management team. We like that the company can successfully cater to the large offline market of educators across segments such as K-12, test prep etc. We also see a significant improvement in end tutor economics as a result of using Classplus,” said Navroz D. Udwadia, co-founder, Alpha Wave.



“We are fortunate and humbled to have the trust and blessings of thousands of educators, our teammates and our investors along the way. We invite everyone who feels the same to come and be a part of this amazing clan. We’ll be deploying the freshly infused funds to take our product up by notches and expand our presence globally. Going forward, we’ll also be investing in new acquisitions and partnerships,” said Mukul Rustagi, CEO and co-founder, Classplus.

Classplus has announced expansion in southeast Asian markets including Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia. The B2B edtech startup that helps educators and content creators launch and scale their online coaching businesses. Since its inception in 2018, the startup has raised approximately $160 million​ from global marquee investors like Tiger Global, AWI, RTP Global, Blume Ventures, Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, Spiral Ventures, Strive, Times Internet and Abu Dhabi-based Chimera Ventures.