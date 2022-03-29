GEF Capital Raises $200 Million For Climate Growth SAGF II Fund

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

GEF Capital Partners, a global sustainability private equity (PE) investor with emphasis on climate investing, has raised nearly $200 million from marquee investors and completed the final closure of its South Asia Growth Fund II (SAGF II).

The amount was raised from a clutch of global investors including CDC Group of UK, European Investment Bank, Dutch investment firm FMO, Proparco, Swedfund, BIO, International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private investment arm of the Word Bank and the US Development Finance Corporation.

SAGF II is a growth equity-fund targeting climate themed businesses in south Asia with a focus on India. SAGF II has already deployed over two-thirds of its commitments in several sector-leading companies in India including Prince Pipes, SeedWorks, Premier Energies, Syrma SGS and 3SC.

“The climate sector presents an investment opportunity of more than $1 trillion in south Asia. GEF looks to build on the team’s strong track record of investing and providing attractive exits from the India portfolio of GEF and Global Environment Fund, which has built several billion-dollar companies, including ReNew Power, one of Asia’s largest renewable energy generation company and IEX, which is India’s largest energy exchange marketplace,” said Sridhar Narayan, founder and managing partner at GEF Capital Partners.

GEF Capital Partners is a global private equity firm formed in March 2018 following a collaborative spinout from Global Environment Fund in global sustainability and environmental investing.