TikTok Might Finally Be Fixing Its Most Irksome Flaw

One of the best things about TikTok? The endless amount of effortless scrolling you can do at any given time based on an algorithm that’s designed to serve you content that directly suits your interests.

Shutterstock

One of the worst? As soon as you scroll a few too far past a video you really enjoyed, you lose the post to the ether, never to be seen on your feed again unless you somehow remembered to favorite it.

But now it looks like the social media app might be implementing a new feature to prevent what loyal users lament most about the app.

Originally reported by TechCrunch, it appears that the app is testing a Watch History feature where users can go back to the videos that they’ve previously seen on their screen in an archived manner.

One Twitter user noticed that if certain users who have already received the roll out scroll to the Content and Activity section under Settings, an option for Watch History will appear.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a spokesperson for TikTok told TechCrunch.

Though there currently isn’t any easy or guaranteed way for users to uncover lost videos that they hope to re-engage with on the app short of knowing the username of the creator, there still is the ability for users to download a Zip file of their TikTok archive.

To do so, iOS users can go to the Privacy section of their settings and select the Download Data option under the Personalization and Data header where they can request a downloadable file of data.

Once ready, the file will be ready as a Zip and include a Video Browsing History .txt file where users will be able to browse a comprehensive list of video links including the date and time that the user viewed them.

TikTok has made no further statement regarding the roll out of Watch History.