HireHunch Raises $500,000 In Seed Round

HireHunch, a Bangalore-based B2B platform, has raised $500,000 funding in a Seed round led by Waveform Ventures. The interview-as-a-service platform has also been supported by marquee angels like Alok Mittal, Saurabh Bansal, Ramneek Khurana, Deepak Singh Ahlawat, Kshitij Jain, Ram Kuppuswamy, Gunjan Srivastava, Ajay Gopalkrishnan, among others.

“The fresh funds will be utilized to develop cutting-edge technologies around various data science initiatives along with strengthening our sales and marketing teams. Our goal is to become the most trusted interviewing platform globally by building a robust platform and community of exceptional technical interviewers. The company is also concentrating on extending its reach across borders, “We are eyeing growth and scale as we innovate and build the solution to a globally relevant business problem,” said Nawal Mishra, founder of HireHunch.

The startup has unlocked 10,000-plus engineering hours for 50-plus companies including some top Unicorns like Lenskart, Lead, Gameskraft, Junglee Games, upGrad, Purplle and other tech startups like GoodWorker, Zupee, Hubilo, Avataar and Tinvio.

“Hiring is a top priority area for all high-growth companies who are struggling to find internal managerial bandwidth to interview a large volume of prospective candidates. HireHunch is solving the problem by connecting qualified interviewers with companies that need interviewing bandwidth while enabling external interviewers to provide high-quality feedback and analytics to hiring managers,” said Arun Tadanki, lead investor at Waveform Ventures.

Founded by Nawal Mishra, Amit Kumar and Anjulika Pandey in 2020, HireHunch is a B2B platform, focused on enabling improvement of tech recruitment funnel for its partners. HireHunch provides technical assistance enabling fast and cost-effective remote tech hiring. The AI-enabled platform selects the best candidates who are shortlisted and virtually interviewed by a group of seasoned tech interviewers.