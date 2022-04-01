Visa creates program to help content creators to develop NFT's

Millions of people and small businesses create content for their social networks every day. Some bet that this is their main source of income and Visa has launched a program in the United States to support them. According to the financial services multinational, there are around 50 million artists (musicians, photographers, videographers, fashion designers and filmmakers) who participate in a market estimated at $100 billion dollars. Additionally, content creators are one of the fastest growing small business categories each year.

Tony Stock | Shutterstock

Analyzing an environment that changes every day ( did someone say metaverse? ) Visa has identified an opportunity: to provide knowledge to content creators through strategic mentoring. Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at the financial firm explained: “ have the potential to become a powerful accelerator for the creator economy. We have been studying the ecosystem and its potential impact on the future of commerce, the retail and social media.Through the Visa Creator Program , we seek to help this new generation of small and micro-businesses to take advantage of new means for digital commerce”.

The year-long program will help creators accelerate the growth of their businesses using NFTs and is open to artists from around the world. The areas that the program covers are: creation and understanding of NFT's, digital commerce, cryptocurrencies, web3 and business growth.

The company will select a few creators to participate in the program. If you are interested in participating or learning more about it , you can find more information here .

Although NFT's seem to be everywhere, the reality is that not everyone knows what they are. Recently a study revealed that in the United States only one in four people can accurately explain what it is. For creators who want to generate income from their content, it is crucial to understand the world of the metaverse, NFTs, block chains and cryptocurrencies, and this can be a great opportunity to do so.