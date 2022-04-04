Omnivore Launches $130 Million Venture Fund

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Omnivore, an agritech venture capital firm, has launched its third fund with a target corpus of $130 million. The new fund will continue to invest in early-stage startups developing breakthrough technologies for agriculture, food, climate and the rural economy. Omnivore generally invests in Seed, pre-Series A and Series A rounds, with follow-on capital for future growth.

Founded by Jinesh Shah and Mark Kahn in 2010, Omnivore has backed over 35 startups which are making farming more profitable, resilient, sustainable and climate-proof. Omnivore is targeting a first close of the new fund by September 2022 and a final close by June 2023. With this new fund, Omnivore expects to make 25 to 30 new investments in businesses over the next four years, continuing to fund entrepreneurs.

“For over a decade now, we have been a part of the evolution of the agritech ecosystem in India. Through Omnivore’s investments, we have touched the lives of almost 7 million smallholder farmers, improving their profitability and resilience, while creating value for our investors. We believe agritech is just getting started and we look forward to supporting a new generation of entrepreneurs building a future for rural India,” said Mark Kahn, managing partner of Omnivore.

Omnivore currently manages INR 936 crore across two funds. Some of Omnivore’s portfolio companies include DeHaat, Arya, Reshamandi, Stellapps, AgNext, Bijak, Ecozen, AGRIM, Eruvaka, Pixxel, and Animall.