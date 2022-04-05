XYXX Ropes In KL Rahul As Investor and Brand Ambassador

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

XYXX, a men’s innerwear and loungewear label, has roped in Indian cricketer and IPL’s most expensive buy KL Rahul as its first-ever brand ambassador. KL Rahul has also invested an undisclosed amount in the company.

XYXX is focusing on strengthening their online presence and geographical expansion in previously untapped markets with KL Rahul as the face of their marquee categories - innerwear and loungewear.

In June 2021, XYXX had raised INR 30 crore in Series-A funding from Sauce.vc, DSG Consumer Partners and Synergy Capital Partners.

The brand focuses on innovation, craftsmanship, comfort and customer experience. It is a Made In India product suited for the local climate.

“KL Rahul is an Indian cricket sensation, who has always let his hard work and achievements do the talking. He exemplifies the brand belief of trusting your instinct. In addition to being a world-class sportsman, KL Rahul is also the perfect embodiment of the young, discerning Indian man, who keeps it real, both on and off the pitch. We could not have found a more ideal person as our first-ever brand ambassador,” said Yogesh Kabra, founder of XYXX.

“I have been wearing XYXX for a while now and have closely followed their growth over the past couple of years. I am excited to be a part of their journey as they continue to scale new heights. XYXX’s attention to detail, their ideology and ethos, all backed by innovation that shows in their exceptional product range - all speaks for itself and has been nothing short of extraordinary. This is reflected in their tremendous growth trajectory, their rapid expansion across geographies as well as their fast-growing, loyal customer base,” said Indian cricketer, KL Rahul.

XYXX has success stories across Tier 1, II and III markets, resulting in an year-on-year growth of 100 per cent from the previous financial year. The platform has presence in 14 key digital marketplaces such as Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, among others.