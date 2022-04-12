Tech Mahindra Launches 'Meta Village'

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Makers LabTM, the research and development arm of Tech Mahindra, has launched a first-of-its-kind, ‘Meta Village’, a digital twin of Pargaon in Maharashtra to gamify learning on the Roblox platform. Strengthening its commitment towards ‘Make in India’, the move will drive innovation in the education sector at the grass-roots level. Pargaon is the first Indian village to get a digital twin.

Pexels

The Meta Village will enable the students to play on Roblox to learn the basics of computers and coding in Bharat MarkUp Language(BHAML), a platform built by Makers LabTM that enables anyone to code in their native language. The students would be able to access classrooms in Meta Village for live as well as offline sessions.

“We believe that education systems must constantly reinvent to leverage innovative approaches and new technologies to their full potential. Metaverse is one such disruptive technology that has the power to revolutionize learning through immersive digital experiences. With the launch of Meta Village, Tech Mahindra will harness the power of Metaverse to build innovative solutions that can have a positive impact on the society. A part of TechMVerse, Meta Village will gamify the learning process for children in rural India,” said Nikhil Malhotra, global head – Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra.

Tech Mahindra is a part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India.