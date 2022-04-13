The perfect plan Urs Fischer arrives in Mexico City with his art exhibition: Lovers

Urs Fischer is one of the most active and recognized contemporary art artists in the world today. From April 2 to September 18 of this year you will be able to attend this exhibition that is made up of artistic works of different techniques such as: sculpture, photography, drawing, editions and painting.

The exhibition is a retrospective of 20 years of the artist's work , which is gathered in the different galleries of the museum. According to Fischer, art has to be "the opposite of boring... It's not about momentary experiences, but about sensations that stay with you."

This exhibition leaves aside the chronology; because it mixes various expressions that allow us to see a manifestation of the artist's quite intimate feelings, since this experience is classified as immersive; since as a spectator you will be able to perceive each of the different works in a sensory way.

Within the exhibition, one of the figures that stands out the most is the work "The Lovers #2" , an incredible sculpture ten meters high which personifies the union of two people through the purest act, which in the eyes of the author is nothing more and nothing less than love; this work is made of stainless steel, cast aluminum and gold leaf; and it is already installed inside the enclosure.

The exhibition is located in galleries 1, 2 and 3 of the venue; On the first floor you will find works that address the theme of the passage of time, such as his famous wax sculptures, which will be melted in order to “mark the passage of time”. On the second floor is the “Melody” exhibition, an experience that consists of drops that emulate rain, which hang from the ceiling. Finally, on the third floor you will find a garden in which there are various sculptures by Fischer.

Do not miss the opportunity to attend this exhibition of one of the most outstanding contemporary artists today and let yourself be immersed in the Lovers experience. Admission is free and will be available until September 18.

