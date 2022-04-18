Louis Vuitton will launch more NFT's and two more levels of its game Louis: The Game

In August 2021, Louis Vuitton , one of the favorite brands for lovers of luxury and high fashion, launched Louis: The Game , a game that allows users to accompany a character named Vivienne through a virtual world in search of of exclusive postcards of the brand that are actually NFT's. Seeking greater reach and involvement with young consumers, the brand has announced the arrival of new NFT's loaded with information around the brand's 200th anniversary, as well as a game update.

Unlike other companies that have simply auctioned off NFTs, Louis Vuitton invites fans to solve puzzles in the game to earn the right to enter a raffle of ten different NFTs featuring Vivienne in a variety of the brand's diverse looks. and that they will be portable between different platforms and can be used as profile images (something to which the new generations give a lot of weight).

According to the brand, the game, Louis: The Game , has been downloaded more than two million times and is available for both Android and iOS devices . The game update will offer users two new levels that can only be played by those who have finished the first level that comes in the first version of the game and that will continue to be available for new players.

The idea of the game is to help Vivienne find the 16 pages of a manuscript with information about the history of the brand's founder and the iconic trunks that he began manufacturing in France in 1858.

The postcards were designed by Wenew Labs and Mike Winkelmann , aka Beelpe, the designer of an NFT that was auctioned by Christie's in March 2021 for $69 million.

Louis Vuitton is part of LVMH , the multinational conglomerate that owns 76 brands and is experimenting with having an attractive presence for its products in the digital worlds and metaverses. In April 2021 LVMH announced the creation of the Aurora Blockchain Consortium , a blockchain specifically designed for the luxury segment.