Failure Is the New Success: Recipes Of Tribulations And Triumph

Jeremiah Broz was just 19 years old when he first entered the world of entrepreneurship, quickly realizing that he wasn’t meant to follow a traditional career path or climb the corporate ladder. While attending university, he operated a College Pro Painting franchise, and his success opened up his eyes to the endless possibilities of what he could achieve.

Broz worked long hours, pouring every ounce of energy he had into his business, and over the course of one summer, made close to $30,000 in profit. He was immediately hooked into the entrepreneurial lifestyle, and is now the CEO and founder of a successful solar company called Energy Advantage Roof and Solar. He operates his business with the skills of a resilient tycoon, the heart of a selfless volunteer, and the guiding principles of a proud father, but he did not anticipate the challenges that would come his way.

Broz’s journey has been filled with ups, downs, a divorce, bankruptcies and loss of business, yet his drive to keep pushing forward has led him to the immense success that he has achieved today. His story is a reminder that it’s not about how much time you spend working towards your goal, but how well you spend it that matters most.

In fact, there’s a common misconception that in order to be successful, one has to work hard every single day, but Broz learned the hard way that that’s not exactly true. Prior to starting Energy Advantage Roof and Solar, he owned a flooring company, and spent the majority of his time trying to get his business off the ground. He was married at the time with two daughters, but spent every waking moment trying to get his company off the ground, so much so that other aspects of his life began to falter. When his wife filed for a divorce, it was a pivotal moment in Broz’s life, and a stark reminder to him that working too much isn’t always a good thing.

Broz went from seeing his daughters every single day, to not seeing them at all, and it took a huge toll on him. But more than that, it opened up his eyes to the fact that he’d not been spending as much time with his family as he could have, and it was time for him to find the right balance. Instead of letting his mistake weigh him down, Broz picked himself up, learned from it, and moved forward with the knowledge he acquired. It made him an even stronger father and an even smarter business professional.

“What's the point in putting in so many hours and taking on more responsibility just to buy a house, when you have no home to go to?” Broz says.

With his priorities in check, he went on to build his company, which specializes in providing safe and clean energy to commercial, residential, and multifamily properties. It manages all aspects of business from sales to installation, which is not something a lot of the competition is willing to do. “A lot of other companies only manage the sales end, and are just trying to get as many deals done as possible,” he says. “But what we want is slow growth with decentralized leadership. Being involved in the community, and providing excellent customer service and products is what’s most important to us,” he adds.

Soon enough, Broz changed the trajectory of his life. He did not shy away from his hurdles, and instead used it as a way to expand his potential. “When I'm really down, the first thing I think about is that I've been there before and that it's normal,” he says. “I’ve learned to let it fuel me because otherwise, I wouldn't know what joy is,” he adds. Broz believes that in order to appreciate the highs of life, you must first embrace the lows. “I think a lot of times people escape the lows out of fear that it may not go away, but I've learned to just sit in it and embrace it.”

Broz’s journey getting to this point has been challenging, but also filled with family, success, hard work, and a strong community involvement. He is passionate about making a positive impact in the community and when he’s not working or with his kids, Broz is volunteering. One of his most notable involvements is through his role as a board member with Aftercare International, an organization which helps human trafficking victims in Costa Rica, by providing transitional housing and hosting awareness events.

Broz is an inspiration, who is known for doing whatever he can to assist people who are in need of a helping hand. His goal is to have a direct impact, and positively transform the lives of at least 10,000 people by providing mentorship. As someone who’s always been able to rebound after taking a fall, Broz’s wealth of knowledge can be beneficial to anyone looking to level the playing field. “My hope is that people won't be afraid to take risks, because that's the other side of life,” he says.