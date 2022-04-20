Good Flippin' Burgers Raises $1 Million

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Good Flippin’ Burgers on Wednesday announced to have raised a funding of $1 million in its quest to become India’s most loved burger brand. The new round of seed funding is led by Nikhil Bharadwaj, Karan Bhagat Founder, Yatin Shah. Manish Hathiramani along with respected names from the Mumbai entertainment industry also participated in this round. These included Kiran Desai, Vikram Malhotra, Mamta Anand and Vedant Bali.

Company

“It has been quite a ride. We started with the simple aim of creating a brand that serves great burgers that are priced right. With the additional funds we will look at expanding in multiple formats – cloud, hybrid, dine in, malls and airports across multiple cities along with strengthening our supply chain,” said Sid Marchant, co-founder, Flippin’ Burgers.

The pandemic has provided a boost to the food service industry and it is expected to grow 9 per cent annually until 2025. The organised restaurant segment is expected to deliver 15.4 per cent compounded annual growth rate until 2025, according to a report by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal.

“Being fortunate to travel the world with Tennis, I’ve tasted burgers around the world, and I can safely say that Good Flippin’ Burgers are among the best in the world. I was very impressed with the dedication that the founding team has exhibited towards their craft,” said Rohan Bopanna, an early investor in the company.

Started by Viren D Silva, Sijo Mathew and Sid Marchant the brand is a dream come true for all three who left their corporate jobs to flip a great burger. The Good Flippin Burgers team currently has 7 outlets in Mumbai and a Central Kitchen with a head count of 100 and growing. Their menu includes 12 burgers, 13 sides and 3 shakes for vegetarians, non – vegetarians and vegans. Its dine-in outlets serve an entire coffee and shake menu as well. Starting with the city of Mumbai, they intend to establish footprints across Delhi (NCR), Pune and Bengaluru in 2022.