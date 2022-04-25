How This Database Platform Is Helping Companies Get Smarter

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MongoDB, an application data platform, is witnessing huge opportunities across markets as companies are coming up with more and more applications. “The world is moving towards digitization and companies are coming up with applications. There is a huge opportunity. All these applications will need a data platform to get the true value out of the Cloud, that is where we come in,” said Sachin Chawla, vice president, APAC and India market.

Company handout

MongoDB simplifies building data for any application, allowing the organization to accelerate its speed of innovation and avoid the costs of a complex data infrastructure. “We help with a robust, agile data infrastructure that helps in innovation.”

MongoDB has been downloaded over 250 million times. The platform looks at India as a prospective market with its 34,000 active startups, enterprise and small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) ecosystem.

“In India MongoDB already has a strong customer base of more than 1,800 customers, but we're just scratching the surface. Obviously there's a massive opportunity in the country as we have thousands of enterprises and millions of SMEs just waiting to get digitized.”

Being asked on which ecosystem will lead the way forward for the company, he said, “Certainly startups! They are market disruptors. Their business is hinged on innovation. They will lead the way in adopting the solutions,” he said adding that the better the customer experience the greater is the name of the company. “That’s the competitive advantage and these are brought in by the developers.”

For Chawla, the developers are the engine of any company. “We love the developers and they love us back. Our document model is very simple for developers to work. They don't have to worry about schema, capacity or infra.”

Giving an insight into how developers are leveraging the platform, he said, “When fitness brand Curefit wanted to move from an offline model to an online model they had to change the strategy– move to microservices architecture, among others– so they used our platform and it scaled really fast.”

The platform has seen increased adoption in fintech, edtech, gaming, among others. MongoDB has its share of challenges as well, the company wants to be in close contact with its customers and explain why a modern data platform is necessary over the lift and shift approach.

Talking about its expansion plans in India, he said, “On the startup side we want to work with them on the early stage with the incubators, accelerators and develop programs for them to adopt MongoDB easily. We are also looking forward to building solutions for SMEs that will help them digitize easily.”