Building Solutions For Packaging Woes

SIG, a solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging, entered the Indian market in November 2017 and started with its first two customers - ITC and Coca Cola franchisee – Kandhari Beverages (KBL). Today, the company works with many of the leading juice and dairy brands in India including Coca-Cola, Amul, Dabur, Varun Beverages (PepsiCo bottler), ITC, Haldirams, Milky Mist, and Godrej Creamline.

Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG Global

Talking about the dynamics, Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG Global, said, “Our USP has been our unique sleeve-based technology that allows us to offer unmatched volume flexibility along with high speed, across all our filling machines. This lets brands change volume sizes and maintain key price points – crucial in a dynamic market like India. And this also allows to fill beverages with bits like fruit or vegetable pieces, grains, nut pieces or coconut flakes.”

India has been one of the fastest growing markets within the SIG world. To foster growth the company has investment plans in the market. “In India we have heavily invested in building our local team and we will continue to grow. The second investment is where we co-invest with our customers in putting up filling lines. Our capex investment in India would be to the tune of €20 to 30 million and going forward, we will continue this investment. The third investment for our packaging material production facility will be €60 million and after this initial investment, we will continue to invest and grow in India.”

The company continues to work on next generation platforms with enhanced environmental credentials by bringing down the consumption of energy and all other utilities. “This helps us to offer higher filling speeds combined with enhanced energy and resource efficiencies, along with reduced overall consumption of all utilities and higher automation than ever before!”

Sustainability is an integral part of the company. To further improve the collection and recycling of old beverage cartons, SIG India has worked closely with industry groups like the Action Alliance for Recycling of Beverage Cartons (AARC) and many government bodies. “We have been running three voluntary EPR projects where we collect and recycle discarded beverage cartons directly.”

One of SIG’s biggest innovations is the capability of its filling machines to package particles such as juices with pulp, as well as liquids with nuts or cereals. This year, the company is working to launch and promote these products in the Indian market.

“combiSmile, a smart portion package with a specialised screw cap, was introduced last year with Amul. We intend to take it to the next level by offering several value-added products in this format. In addition, we are also working to introduce a one-litre package, while exploring a range of innovative new products that enhance both sustainability and convenience.”

Catering to the needs of smaller Indian brands, he said, “ We have developed a specific low speed offering - CFA 1212, which allow them to get the same benefits available on our high-speed fillers at a more affordable price.”