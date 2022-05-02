US-based Micro VC Rise Capital Launches Operations In India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nazar Yasin-led micro VC Rise Capital announced its plans to venture into the Indian startup ecosystem. Rise plans to invest in early-stage startups initially. The plan will be to increase investment activity gradually as they start investing in Indian startups.

Nazar Yasin, Founder, Rise Capital

The company has hired investor Anuj Mehta as its first investment team member for the development and implementation of Rise Capital’s India investment strategy.

Rise Capital will be looking to bring the Valley’s best practices to its Indian portfolio in order to make them ready for the global stage. In its bid to explore the Indian market, the company aims to collaborate with domestic investors and bring in strategies for founders to help them scale.

Yasin, who was a director for the prominent global VC firm Tiger Global Management, said the Indian startup ecosystem is still scratching the surface of its business potential.

“We believe that India is poised to further mature and create a bigger impact at a global scale. With more international investors like us coming in, it will be an important part of this evolution. We are confident of replicating our success from other emerging markets here in India,” he said.

The company has currently made investments in Latin America, Middle East and northern Africa, and southeast Asia. It will be investing in India through its Global Fund III.

“We will continue to focus on a digital disruption thesis, which we believe is still quite early across most sectors in India,” Yasin added.