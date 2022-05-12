Teach Yourself How to Putt in High-Pressure Situations

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Like it or not, golf may be an important part of your entrepreneurial life. Many people do business on the links and if you're getting killed on the course, you may subconsciously damage your pitch, too. So stop four-putting every time you get on the green and turn those triple bogeys into birdies, or at least pars. Your wallet may thank you in the short-term and your business may thank you in the long-term.

Ineedmeone

With the Pressure Putt Trainer, you'll be able to hone your short game anywhere you have a carpet or short grass. This training aid is designed to simulate the exact conditions of putting into a real hole thanks to a groundbreaking parabolic curved design. That design helps improve your aim and pace by auto-returning your good putts, rejecting missed putts, and holding perfect putts in the hole. Those rejections return to you at the exact distance that would have gone past the hole, helping you to find the perfect pace.

The Pressure Putt Trainer is made from high-quality elastomer and translucent polycarbonate with an ergonomic folding design that lets you take it anywhere. Invented in London by product designer Martin Riddiford, it's the product of years of research and development into what pro golfers do to build confidence in their putting. The kit even comes with a series of PuttOut Challenges to help you practice, from repeating putts and perfect putts to a killer putting drill and Match Play Perfect Putt.

Find out why the Pressure Putt Trainer has won awards from Golf Digest and ISPO. For a limited time, you can get it for 41 percent off $43 at just $24.99 in blue, green, orange, or white. It's time to start nailing those high-pressure putts.

Prices subject to change.