Golf

Outdoors

Outdoor Adventures Are Becoming the New Golf for Business

Forget fancy dinners and rounds of golf, the real way to score points with clients is to take them zip gliding.
Lisa Evans | 3 min read
Entrepreneur Mindset

Don't Waste Your Focus on Things You Can't Control

Some pro golfers complained that this year's U.S. Open course was too hard. They should have focused on playing better.
John Brubaker | 4 min read
Lessons

5 Lessons Golf Teaches About How to Succeed at Your Business

There is no such thing as a perfect round of golf, just like there has never been a business that went flawlessly from launch to profitability.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
Business Travel

6 Over-the-Top Hotel Amenities for Your Next Business Trip

Working hard? Find the ultimate in relaxation at your home away from home with the help of these luxe services.
Breanna Wilson | 4 min read
Golf

Meet the Surprising New Player Driving Innovation in Golf

Tyler Sullivan is on a quest to redesign the golf driver.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
Marketing Edge

Golf Company's $1.5 Million Giveaway Far From a Hole in One

Another glaring example of how companies miss the mark on marketing and customer loyalty campaigns.
Carol Roth | 3 min read
Women Entrepreneurs

Power Pedicures: The New 'Golf' for Businesswomen?

One woman has found success hosting business meetings at nail salons.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Marketing

What You Can Learn from the Golf Channel's MLK Speech Twitter Slip-up

Are there Twitter mulligans? The Golf Channel wants to know after it tried and failed with a Tweet commemorating the March on Washington.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
Entrepreneurs

Is Cycling the New Golf? The Case for a Bike-Friendly Office

Advice from two bike-friendly companies on how to boost morale and productivity with an easy switch.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
Starting a Business

Tipping Its Hat to a Younger Generation, Pukka Headwear Finds Success in the Golf Industry

After years of struggle, the golf cap company stands out in a crowded market with a customized approach to selling.
Lisa Girard | 5 min read

Stereotyped for appealing to a niche of upper middle class men, golf is a sport that engages a diversity of backgrounds. Golf is often associated with business people as it is commonly used in place of meetings. 

