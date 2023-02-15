Save on Golf and Restaurants with This Unique Membership

Play more golf and pay less this year with this great deal.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Golf can be a great way to drum up new business, and it can offer some serenity when looking to unwind. Things that might challenge that serenity include bad shots, poor weather, expensive fees, and an empty stomach. While nobody has any answer for poor shots and bad weather, an empty stomach is something that can be helped.

The Nationwide Annual Golf Membership Player's Pass and $50 Restaurant.com eGift Card is on sale now for only $49, which is a steal for many reasons.

Valued at $149, the Nationwide Annual Golf Membership features a Player's Pass that's good for one year, and it gets you two-for-one green fees all year long at participating courses. The pass features discounts for over 3,000 courses nationwide, with deals even on weekends. This is like ClassPass, but for golf! With estimated savings of $20 to $40 per round, the membership pays for itself.

The value you get for the Restaurant.com eGift Card included in this bundle makes for a great end to your round. You can use your gift card to save on meals from any of over 62,000 restaurants across the country, and your card is good for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. Some well-known establishments where you can use your Restaurant.com eGift Card include Edible Arrangements, IHOP, and Señor Frogs.

Considering the value this deal offers across the board, it's no wonder that it has an average 5/5-star rating by verified purchasers. Take advantage of a chance to save on your next round of golf and the meal after. The Nationwide Annual Golf Membership Player's Pass + $50 Restaurant.com eGift Card is on sale now for only $49 (reg. $199).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Restaurants Golf Lifestyle

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all

By Emily Rella

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Diversity

Is This Diversity and Inclusion Concept the Missing Link for Real Change?

To bring more allies into the diversity, equity and inclusion conversation, you need to start incorporating this key concept. Here's why.

By Julie Kratz

Business News

Going on a Family Vacation? This Popular U.S. Destination Is the Most Expensive in the World.

A family of four can expect to pay an average of $7,350 for a seven-night stay.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Apple Was Awarded a Patent for a Foldable Phone. Time to Flip Out!

Predictions suggest an Apple flip phone could be available by 2025.

By Dan Bova

Leadership

My Company True Religion Sold for More Than $800 Million. Here's What I'd Never Tolerate Again — and How I Lead Today.

Serial entrepreneur and True Religion co-founder Kym Gold is doing things differently this time around.

By Kym Gold