Snag these awesome gifts for the hard-working dad in your life. (Especially if that dad is you!)

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

This Father's Day, make a break from traditional (and let's face it, boring) gifts and give Dad — or yourself — one of these innovative, Entrepreneur-approved presents. From sporty guys to foodies, we've picked out unique items to deliver smiles and surprises this Father's Day. Bonus: Everything you see here is specially marked down — who says waiting til the last minute doesn't pay off?

Caveman Portable Grill

Burn, baby, burn! The Caveman is the ultimate grill party-to-go. Its interchangeable surface allows you to grill burgers at night and fry eggs in the morning. And when you're done stuffing your face? The Caveman cleans quickly and folds completely flat. Toss it in your trunk, and it's off to the next party destination. Designed by a firefighter, you can trust that the Caveman is safe, rugged and capable of feeding a lot of hungry people fast!

Dewar's White Label

It doesn't get more classic than this — Dewar's delicious blended Scotch has provided smooth sipping experiences for cocktail aficionados for 120 years and counting. In 1892, Tommy Dewar asked for his whisky to be served in a tall glass with soda and ice – and with that order the 'Original Highball' was born. Whether you're toasting success or relaxing after a long day of making moves, Dewar's White Label in your glass will put a smile on your face.

FinalStraw

Want to quench your thirst and help the planet at once? Pick up the FinalStraw, a telescoping metal straw that's easy to carry, simple to clean and eliminates waste. The FinalStraw was created by a professional mermaid, so you know it's 100% ocean-friendly and 1000% fabulous!

Talonport Indestructible Luggage Tag

Simultaneously sophisticated and tough, this stainless-steel tag can stand up to the roughest baggage handler and makes spotting your bags on the carousel a breeze. Its innovative design protects your privacy, and a lifetime replacement guarantee protects your investment.

FLYT Chipping Sleeve

Give your golf game a shot in the arm with the FLYT Sleeve. Designed by a former touring professional, the slip-on sleeve helps reduce over-activity in your hands and arms, creating more consistency in your strike and trajectory. If you want more control of your swing (of course you do!), give it a shot. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you aren't thrilled with the results.

