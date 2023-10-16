Improve Your Golf Game for Just $199.99 With This At-Home Simulator Play golf on your lunch break? Now you can with the Phigolf World Tour Edition.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you are working on average 52 hours a week according to TeamStage. That's more than the average office worker, and the importance of making sure your work time and personal time are separated is vital. If you work from home, that can become even more difficult, which is where making time for breaks becomes important.

If you're an avid golfer, but your work schedule doesn't let you get on the green as much as you'd like, it's time to meet the Phigolf World Tour Edition. This at-home golf simulator lets you work on your swing during a quick work break, and right now it's on sale and could also make a great early holiday present for just $199.99 (reg. $249).

The Phigolf World Tour Edition is the latest invention from Phigolf, offering you not only a chance to play some golf...but to do it from anywhere in the world on your lunch break. This World Tour Edition includes the classic Phigolf simulator app, while also granting you access to virtually play on more than 38,000 golf courses around the globe.

Originally funded on Kickstarter, Phigolf World Tour Edition offers live 3D analysis on your swinging, chipping, driving, and putting to help turn you into a better golfer in your spare time. The weighted training stick feels like a real golf club, and it's compact enough to let you swing in tight spaces too (like the office!). You also have the option of connecting with fellow golf lovers via the online Phigolf World Tour Edition platform.

Spoil the golf lover in your life with the Phigolf World Tour Edition, now just $199.99 (reg. $249) for a limited time.


