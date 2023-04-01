Make Travel More Affordable with a $49.99 Lifetime Subscription to Dollar Flight Club

Save big on flights for business and the family.

By Entrepreneur Store

Every entrepreneur needs to recharge once and a while. And as the weather warms up, it's the perfect time of year to jet off to a sandy beach or fancy resort and sit poolside to unplug. The only problem? Flight costs remain high.

Want to spend less and travel more? Just in time for spring break and summer travel, a lifetime subscription to a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ plan is on sale for the best price online — just $49.99 — during the Spring Digital Blowout. But act fast; this price drop only runs through March 30.

Dollar Flight Club makes it easy to score amazing deals on flights, with savings of up to $2,000 per trip. Once you have a Premium Plus+ subscription, all you need to do is choose up to four departure airports you'd like to get deals from, then sit back and watch the bargains roll into your inbox.

More than one million members are already enjoying savings. And Dollar Flight Club has found them sales like $298 roundtrip tickets to Greece and $99 roundtrip fares to Hawaii. Plus, you also get access to many extra perks: receive insightful travel tips from DFC's experts and discounts on products, services, and experiences on your vacations.

With 4.4 stars on Trustpilot, users love this convenient service. And CNN raved, "If you're looking to book a weekend getaway, an international adventure, or just a flight to visit a loved one, Dollar Flight Club seems like a pretty easy way to save on your next plane ticket."

Score a lifetime subscription to a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ plan for just $49.99 (reg. $1,690) through March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT — no coupon required.

