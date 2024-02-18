Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A lot of meetings take place on the golf course, which is why working on your game can be considered a business expense. It also helps if how you're practicing your golf game can serve like the actual game in allowing you to meet people and potentially generate leads. Such a practice tool exists with this open-box PhiGolf World Tour Edition, and it's on sale for just $149.99 (reg. $249) during a special Presidents' Day sale.

Featuring a special sensor and simulations of more than 38,000 real-world golf courses, this practice tool can let you work on your game all year, so you're never rusty when those important business rounds come up. The trainer comes with a weighted training stick with a weighted mechanism built into it that makes it feel like you're swinging an actual golf club.

Its compact design makes swinging it in your living room and small spaces easy and safe. The intuitive sensor that reads your swing transmits the data to the PhiGolf simulator app, which you can stream to your TV for a real-time response.

PhiGolf lets you play with golfers based around the world in online matches, which is why it offers similar social and networking benefits as real-life play. So you can work on your swing and your small talk, and you can sharpen your competitive edge from the comfort of your own home.

This product is listed as a new, open-box item, which means it's likely excess inventory from store shelves and is verified to be in new condition and clean packaging.

This open-box PhiGolf World Tour Edition is on sale for the exclusive price of just $149.99 (reg. $249) during a special Presidents' Day Sale.

StackSocial prices subject to change.