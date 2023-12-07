Improve Your Golf Skills With This Home Golfing Simulator, Now $173 Help a family member or colleague keep in tune with their golf skills no matter the weather.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to the President and Founder of Live Positive and Golf Positive, golfing offers leisure and recreation while simultaneously serving as a tool for networking and fostering business relationships. It's a handy skill to pick up if you're looking to score your next business deal while swinging a club. Even if you're not a golfing pro, the TruGolf Home Simulator is here to teach you the basics. Through December 17, it's on sale with the best price on the web for only $172.97 (reg. $399).

The TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator recreates the game's physics within the comfort of your living room, office, or backyard. Unlike hitting the greens, this program offers the extra benefit of analyzing your swing and providing real-time feedback to perfect your game. It's built with sophisticated E6 Connection software that analyzes your swing data after every shot. It provides an analysis of all club and ball data while capturing the four swing characteristics: the club face angle, angle of attack, swing tempo, and club path.

To capture the feeling of real golf, the weighted swing trainer lets you practice your swings with a strong impact — you'll hear a click sound after each swing while watching the digital ball soar through the skies. The simulator lets you choose from over 100 golf courses and 16 mini-games on various 3D-rendered famous golf courses worldwide. And if you're already a seasoned golfer, the software offers skill-building challenges and exercises, too.

Grab the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator while it's on sale for just $172.97 (reg. $399) through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT — and order by December 7 for on-time holiday delivery.

