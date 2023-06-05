Boost Morale With a Low-Cost Golf Party Game Increase employee retention with a fun game of backyard party golf.

Creating a positive workplace can often be the key to retaining your team. Something as simple as a company celebration and a game might help increase morale, and you can get it started with a fun outdoor game. PutterBall combines golf with classic party games, and you can get it for the best price online during the Father's Day Sale for just $159.97 (reg. $229).

Boost morale and employee retention.

Get your team together on a warm summer day and go out for some morale-boosting games that put your golf skills to the test. All you need is a flat surface to play on, but some tasty drinks could raise the stakes.

This game could be ideal for company picnics, group tailgates, and even a relaxing Friday afternoon. The rules are simple: players take turns putting a ball back and forth until one of them makes it into their opponent's cups.

One verified buyer writes, "Fantastic and so much fun. This product is great for all ages. Easy to set up and to put away. Box makes it easy to transport." Company parties could be a hit for everyone with a game that's easy to learn and fun to play.

Once you're done playing, the game mat folds into a compact square, and you can store the putters in their own included putter carrying bag.

Get the best price online for PutterBall.

Boost morale and increase employee retention with something as simple as a fun game you can keep in your car. Plan for a company barbecue or get ready for a fun Friday with this game that combines golf with a classic party pastime.

For Father's Day, get PutterBall Backyard Golf Game and Travel Bag on sale for $159.97 (reg. $229).

Prices subject to change.

