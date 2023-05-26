Improve Your Golf Game from Home with This Simulator, Now Just $199.97 Play golf in any weather at home with this simulator, now at the best price online right here.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to a Deemples article, one in three golfers typically do business on the course. So whether you're an experienced player or new to the sport, golf is a great way to connect, network, and advance your career as an entrepreneur. And thanks to technology, you can improve your game from the comfort of your home — in any weather — with a golf simulator.

TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator recreates the physics of the same in your living room or backyard while offering extra benefits like analyzing your swing. And you can currently score this fun and helpful at-home simulator for just $199.97, the best price online, during the Memorial Day sale.

TruGolf Mini Simulator helps you work on your game of golf at home. It's paired with E6 CONNECT software that provides a major advantage, too — the opportunity to analyze your swing data after every shot so that you better understand the game. After each swing is taken, the software provides an in-depth analysis of all club and ball Data. It captures four critical swing characteristics: the club face angle, the angle of attack, the swing tempo, and the club path, so you learn more as you play.

The TruGolf weighted swing trainer lets you practice your swings while creating an authentic impact sensation with each hit, making it feel like a real round of golf. And with 97 golf courses and mini-games to choose from, you can play and practice on 3D-rendered versions of actual world-famous courses for a surprisingly realistic experience. And if you fancy yourself a pro, you can still gain something from the TruGolf Mini Simulator, as there are skill-building challenges and exercises that can help out everyday golfers.

All golfers will love getting a round of golf in at home with the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator, now on sale for just $199.97 (reg. $249) through May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT during the Memorial Day sale.

Prices subject to change.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Related Topics

Golf Sports Lifestyle

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Leadership

5 Key Tips to Restore Your Reputation After a PR Crisis

A PR crisis is always negative, but by using these five tips, the damage can be limited.

By Valeriya Minaeva
Business News

The Real-Life 'Brady Bunch' House Is Up for Sale for $5.5 Million. And Yes, Formica Countertops Are Included.

Delivering the ultimate reality TV experience, HGTV is selling the fully-renovated home with all the groovy details diehard fans of "The Brady Bunch" will flip for.

By Dan Bova
Business News

'Catastrophic': Here's What You Should Know About the Debt Ceiling Crisis—And How a Default Could Impact Your Business

The U.S. hit its debt ceiling limit of $31.4 trillion in January. Here's everything to know about the ongoing debt ceiling debate.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'Just Say You Are Going Broke': Starbucks Slammed For Price Increase On Popular Item

The chain will start charging $1 extra for customization on its popular Refresher beverages.

By Emily Rella
Living

Plan an Outdoor Event with This Memorial Day Discount and See How Much Productivity Jumps

Get outside. Have fun. After all, happy employees are productive employees.

By Entrepreneur Store
Management

How to Improve as a Leader by Optimizing Your Management Style

Effective management involves a clear and coherent strategy, empowering team members, recognizing and celebrating team achievements, involving the team in decisions and asking questions. By implementing these principles, a manager can create a culture of trust, innovation and productivity, ultimately leading to more substantial business success.

By Roland Polzin