Play golf in any weather at home with this simulator, now at the best price online right here.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to a Deemples article, one in three golfers typically do business on the course. So whether you're an experienced player or new to the sport, golf is a great way to connect, network, and advance your career as an entrepreneur. And thanks to technology, you can improve your game from the comfort of your home — in any weather — with a golf simulator.

TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator recreates the physics of the same in your living room or backyard while offering extra benefits like analyzing your swing. And you can currently score this fun and helpful at-home simulator for just $199.97, the best price online, during the Memorial Day sale.

TruGolf Mini Simulator helps you work on your game of golf at home. It's paired with E6 CONNECT software that provides a major advantage, too — the opportunity to analyze your swing data after every shot so that you better understand the game. After each swing is taken, the software provides an in-depth analysis of all club and ball Data. It captures four critical swing characteristics: the club face angle, the angle of attack, the swing tempo, and the club path, so you learn more as you play.

The TruGolf weighted swing trainer lets you practice your swings while creating an authentic impact sensation with each hit, making it feel like a real round of golf. And with 97 golf courses and mini-games to choose from, you can play and practice on 3D-rendered versions of actual world-famous courses for a surprisingly realistic experience. And if you fancy yourself a pro, you can still gain something from the TruGolf Mini Simulator, as there are skill-building challenges and exercises that can help out everyday golfers.

All golfers will love getting a round of golf in at home with the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator, now on sale for just $199.97 (reg. $249) through May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT during the Memorial Day sale.

Prices subject to change.