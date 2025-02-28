Chad Mumm is reshaping golf's image with Full Swing, making the sport more compelling for a wider audience. He is also capitalizing on golf's pop culture rise with Happy Gilmore 2 and The Vanity Index podcast.

Golf is a sport with deep tradition, but it's not exactly known by casuals for heart-pounding excitement. For many, the word conjures images of exclusive country clubs, crisp polo shirts and a cold Arnold Palmer — not the kind of high-energy spectacle that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

Chad Mumm, executive producer of Full Swing, founder of Pro Shop and bonafide golf nut, is well aware of this enduring image problem.

"I think golf has traditionally been seen as a gentleman's game, often associated with wealth," Mumm says. "There's also been a perception that professional golfers are either robotic or just plain boring."

Given those associations, golf might not seem the obvious choice for a hit Netflix docuseries. Yet, that's precisely what Mumm has delivered with Full Swing.

Now entering its third season, Full Swing offers an immersive look inside the world of professional golf, much like Drive to Survive did for F1. This similarity isn't coincidental. Mumm credits much of the success of the show to his collaboration with Drive to Survive creators Paul Martin and James Reese, founders of Box to Box Films.

"They're not huge golf fans," Mumm says, "but they know how to engage viewers and draw them in."

He believes that revealing the inner workings of any pro sport makes for compelling storytelling, regardless of people's preconceived notions. In fact, Mumm thinks the public's perception of golf as "boring and slow" worked in the show's favor, as it made the intimate moments with athletes all the more surprising.

"You want to create a show that appeals to a broad audience, not just die-hard golf fans," he says. "This show is for people who love reality TV or captivating sports documentaries."

That being said, there's a rapidly growing audience for golf content, which Mumm attributes to COVID-19 when many people picked up a club for the first time. The sport has gained traction on platforms like YouTube and Instagram, with independent creators leading the way. It's now experiencing a cultural renaissance, with celebrities embracing golf publicly on social media.

On top of that, golf's never been easier to try. From hitting balls on a virtual simulator to hitting up your local Top Golf, the sport is more accessible than ever to the common person. Because of this, the audience for golf is increasingly diverse, something Mumm believes is "healthy" for the game. It also means the conditions for golf content have never been better, and Mumm is ready to capitalize.

His company, Pro Shop, recently announced a new studio division, which will co-produce the upcoming Adam Sandler film "Happy Gilmore 2", a sequel to what is inarguably the most iconic golf movie of all time. Season 3 of Full Swing starts with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the production of the movie.

"The season opens with golfers, usually seen competing in tournaments, stepping into acting," Mumm shares.

According to him, Sandler wanted the sequel to his legendary 1996 comedy to feel more authentic to the game it was representing. This resulted in the legendary comic writing in "27 cameos" of professional golfers, speaking lines and all, before even reaching out to them to see if they were interested.

"Getting all the golfers together on set at the same time was a challenge, but it was an easy sell," Mumm says. "These guys grew up watching Happy Gilmore and love the movie."

He believes viewers will be surprised that these aren't just small cameos.

"The golfers have lines, perform stunts, and wear full wardrobe," Mumm shares. "They play pivotal roles throughout the film, and they had a blast."

Seeking to capitalize on the cultural momentum, Pro Shop is launching The Vanity Index, a new podcast hosted by Mumm and Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Wells Adams. The show unpacks the ever-expanding crossover between Hollywood and golf, offering behind-the-scenes moments from Full Swing's latest season, celebrity golf stories, and debates on which A-listers are inflating their handicap.

This kind of cross-promotion aligns with Mumm's larger vision for his golf ventures. His holding company, Pro Shop Holdings, spans everything from content to commerce.

"We're building a universe where golf is more than just a sport — it's a lifestyle," Mumm says.

Starting a company from scratch is no easy feat, but Mumm takes on the challenge with over a decade of experience at Vox, where he helped shape the digital media powerhouse.

"Vox was great at setting the standard, making sure their brands were best-in-class without compromising just because they were digital," says the Pro Shop founder. "That relentless commitment to quality storytelling set a high bar, and I've carried that with me to Full Swing."

He credits Vox CEO Jim Bankoff as a key mentor, teaching him how to "build a company that lives up to dream job expectations" and "be extremely aggressive at winning your category."

With the Netflix show in Full Swing (get it?) and the upcoming Happy Gilmore sequel, golf fans are in a golden age of content.

"The entire pop culture ecosystem is shifting towards golf," Mumm says. "Pro Shop is designed to be the center of that universe, especially for the next generation of golfers." Suffice it to say, the fairway looks greener than ever for golf enthusiasts.