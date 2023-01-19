Make a Positive Work Environment with This Golf Simulator Featured at CES

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Building a motivated, collaborative team could be the key to efficiently running your business. A recent report found that 75% of staff say teamwork and collaboration are essential to their success, but it can be challenging to build that group identity. If you want to increase employee morale and foster a more unified team, you may want to try a friendly game of golf. That doesn't mean leaving the office for a day. Instead, you could get the Phigolf World Tour Edition and turn any room in your building into a golf course.

Give your workers a chance to play a few holes on their lunch break or practice before a meeting with a major client. This Kickstarter-funded golf simulator gives you access to 38,000+ golf courses, and you can play practically anywhere. Running a team–building event? Set up Phigolf in the corner and see who can get to the green first. All you need is an iOS device and a screen to mirror onto for an immersive virtual game.

You can use the weighted training stick with a built-in weighted mechanism or attach a sensor to one of your own clubs for a more familiar feel. Every swing is run through a nine-axis motion sensor that analyzes where the ball would really go. Once the ball lands, you'll also get detailed analytics that could help you improve your game on a real course. You can even connect online with other golfers around the world. Remote offices can enjoy a real game together and foster a closer community.

Looking for ways to create a happy team that wants to work together? Try a golf simulator featured at CES and get Phigolf World Tour Edition on sale for $199.99 (reg. $249).

Prices subject to change.