Play Golf in 48 States and Eat in 50 with This $45 Deal for Entrepreneurs

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's not required that an entrepreneur be an expert golfer, but 92% of executives do use golf to make business contacts, so it might be worth giving yourself the opportunity to play golf almost anywhere and practice at your leisure. The Nationwide Annual Golf Membership Player's Pass gives you access to thousands of courses around the U.S., and it comes with a $50 Restaurant.com eGift Card. That means you can golf all over the country and take your new contacts out to dinner after, and during the Spring Digital Blowout, it only costs $44.97 for the whole package.

Go out and enjoy a game of golf at 3,000 courses nationwide. Get two-for-one green fees all year and up to 70% off for last-minute tee times. Your next conference might be a chance for an impromptu game of golf.

Take a look at the supported courses, and make sure to pack your clubs for your next trip. There are courses to play in 48 states. Whether you're playing a few rounds with a potential client or business partner or just taking the team out for a quick nine holes, plan for a low-cost dinner after using your Restaurant.com eGift card.

After you finish 18 holes, see if you can get three courses by checking out the Restaurant.com establishments in your area. There's a wide selection of dining options across the country, considering Restaurant.com supports more than 62,000 restaurants nationwide. This deal even sports 4.5 stars out of five online.

Get the Nationwide Annual Golf Membership Player's Pass and a $50 Restaurant.com eGift Card price dropped tp $44.97 during the Spring Digital Blowout. No coupon code is needed, but this sale ends on April 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

