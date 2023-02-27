Make Recession-Proofing Your Finances Part of Your Tax Season

Get a tax season deal on this guide.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Tax season is a frustrating time for most entrepreneurs. Sure, you might get a refund that you can pour back into your business, but you also might end up owing money. With the potential of the recession still looming in 2023, you need every dollar you can get. And while you might have taken steps to recession-proof your business, have you done the same with your personal finances?

During our Gear Up For Tax Season event, we've dropped prices on all kinds of finance courses, including A 9-Course Guide to Recession-Proofing Your Finances. This comprehensive bundle includes courses from some of the web's top business and finance instructors, and it's available for just $29.99.

With this bundle, you'll learn how to create a budget that works, get an introduction to the stock market and real estate investing, and much more. There's a course on generating passive income with dividend investing, a course on online residual income business models, one on investing with partners to raise your potential, and others designed to help you turn the disposable income you have into more money.

In addition, you'll learn how to maximize your credit and savings potential even in economic downturns and discover the best tax benefits to leverage with your retirement account and other investments. There's even a financial analysis course taught by award-winning business school professor and author Chris Haroun. And with five stars online, one verified purchaser wrote, "This is good value for [the] money."

Gear up for tax season by preparing for a recession. From February 24 through 11:59 p.m. Pacific on March 2, you can get A 9-Course Guide to Recession-Proofing Your Finances for the special price of just $29.99 (reg. $1,800).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Budgeting Investing Personal Finance Finance

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Viral TikTok Video of Lowe's Employee Screaming for Help Leads to Resignation

A Lowe's employee resigned after a video of him struggling with the box went viral, garnering almost 4 million views.

By Steve Huff

Business News

The 20 Most Affluent Places in the U.S.

There are some places in the U.S. where the average household income is over half a million dollars.

By Madison Hoff

Leadership

A Billionaire Stiffed Me $30K — Here's What I Learned from the Experience

Here are three key lessons I learned after a billionaire stiffed me out of $30,000.

By AJ Kumar

Business News

Remote Workers Are Still Moving Away From the Office — Here's Where They're Going

Slower-paced lifestyles and lower costs of living continue to be major draws.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Pizzeria Gets Burned for 'Now Hiring Non-Stupid People' Sign

An Ohio pizza joint served up a lot of laughs and a little bit of controversy with its help-wanted sign.

By Dan Bova

Employee Experience & Recruiting

How to Write Job Advertisements to Attract Remote Workers

Companies that allow flexible remote work options open their business to a large talent pool.

By Entrepreneur Deals