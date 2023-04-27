Make New Business Connections With This $250 Golf Lovers Bundle Featuring a $25 Gift Card to Top Golf

An extra $25 gift card to Top Golf can give you a great way to make new connections without committing to a full day on the course.

By Entrepreneur Store

Golf and business have a unique relationship. One report found that 80% of executives felt that golf helped them establish new business relationships. The Ultimate Golf Lovers Bundle could help make it happen for your business.

This hole-in-one bundle features a $25 Digital Gift Card to TopGolf, PhiGolf World tour Edition golf simulator, and a Nationwide Annual Golf Membership for $249.99 (reg. $423).

Three ways to play golf.

TopGolf could be a great way to connect with your own team or make new business connections without committing to a full day on the course. This exciting golf experience gives you access to food, drinks, gear, lessons, and exciting range gameplay powered by RFID-tagged golf balls. Take $25 off your bill with this TopGolf gift card and see whether you can drive a ball farther than a prospective client.

With Phigolf, you don't even have to leave the office to play. This Kickstarter-funded golf simulator puts over 38,000 golf courses on your screen, and you may even recognize a few of them. Play in person with the weighted swing trainer, or use your own clubs. You can also play online and connect with golfers around the world. It doesn't take a plane ticket to play 18 holes with your international business partners.

Planning a work trip? Get in a few games while you're away. The Nationwide Annual Golf Membership gives you access to 3,000 US courses, so you can play during conference trips or vacations. Plus, you get two-for-one green fees and up to 70% off last-minute tee times. With courses in 48 states, you may not be far from your next game.

Build your business on the golf course.

Spring is the time to bring your business onto the golf course with a golf bundle running for a price that can't be beaten.

For a limited time, get the Ultimate Golf Lovers Bundle Featuring TopGolf on sale for $249.99 (reg. $423).

Prices subject to change.
