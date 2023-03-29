This $150 Lifetime Subscription Could Help Your Business Make International Connections

Train your employees with this subscription to Babbel and be ready for international deals.

It may take time, but having speakers of multiple languages on your team may help your business grow. A recent survey found that 68% of consumers said they'd leave for a competitor if a company didn't speak their language.

Start training your team to speak multiple languages with a language-learning app that simplifies the process. Babbel Language Learning gives you unlimited access to lessons for 14 different languages, and you can get a lifetime subscription for only $149.97 during the Spring Digital Blowout.

Babbel allows users to learn German, Italian, French, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, and more, whether they're beginners or experienced. Get your employees trained in some of the most popular languages in the world with bite-sized lessons that could fit throughout their day. Schedule 10- to 15-minute language-learning sessions to help your workers take a break from their routine and learn something new.

The next time you're working with a new international business partner or need to serve a client from overseas, you might have someone on the team who speaks their language. If that doesn't happen often, make sure language learners take part in the personalized review sessions that help them retain what they've learned. As verified buyer Johanna M. put it, "The mixture of speaking, writing, and listening is a HUGE asset to how I retain a new language! Rosetta Stone and Duolingo have NOTHING on Babbel!"

Ensure your business can serve clients and work with partners from almost anywhere in the world. Get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning while it's on sale for $149.97 (reg. $599) during the Spring Digital Blowout. No coupon is needed, but this sale ends on April 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.
