Save Hundreds of Dollars on a Lifetime Plan to This eSIM App and Prevent Expensive Data Overages

By Entrepreneur Store

Whether you're taking a much-needed holiday over spring break or you're gearing up for a summer of travel, most entrepreneurs aren't able to totally unplug. So if your upcoming trip has you worrying about finding easily accessible WiFi to give your wireless plan a break, give yourself a good insurance policy with a data eSIM.

A lifetime plan to the Instabridge eSIM gives you 2GB a month of reliable internet you can access wherever you roam in the U.S. And during the Spring Digital Blowout, you can take advantage of an incredible price and score this deal for only $149, saving you hundreds of dollars off the usual price tag of $1,000. That's the best price available on the web, with no pesky coupon code required.

The Instabridge eSIM app offers seamless internet access with hassle-free connectivity, helping you ditch expensive overage charges from your wireless carrier and take advantage of 2GB of data a month for a lifetime. All you have to do is activate a data eSIM in your compatible device to get started, helping you stay within your allotted data plan when you're away from home and away from easy Wi-Fi access.

Need more data than your allotted 2GB a month? No problem! It's easy to grab more by simply watching ads, making this a convenient and affordable way to stay on your phone.

Take advantage of the best pricing on the web and score a lifetime plan to Instabridge eSIM for only $149 (reg. $1,000) during the Spring Digital Blowout — with no coupon code required.

Prices subject to change.
