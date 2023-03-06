Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Between managing your business and your family, your schedule on a daily basis can be a little hectic. As a mompreneur myself for almost 30 years, I understand where you are coming from. From answering client emails to getting your kiddos snacks to completing chores, your day is full of motion. As crazy as it can get, you have a routine in place. You know what works best for everyone and you do an amazing job of juggling it all.

But then something disruptive is thrown in like a school holiday. Your carefully crafted schedule gets thrown out the window, and it's every person for themselves. Times like spring break can be extra stressful for mompreneurs because the kids are home, you might be trying to work and some of you might even be on vacation with your families — and still working!

While I encourage you to take some much-deserved time off, I understand that is not feasible for everyone. I remember when I first started as a freelancer with my kids, I could not take time off, but I also did not want my family to miss out on vacation time. I spent many vacations — like spring break — working while traveling with small children. It was not easy, but it was worth it, which is why I want to share my tips with you for juggling everything when the kids are out of school for long vacations like spring break.

These are tried and true tips that I have learned over the years, and I hope they help you enjoy time with your children.

1. Have a plan

When it comes to making a plan, start by figuring out how you want to divide your time between your family and business commitments. Do you want to give the kids extra attention during their break or do you want to keep your work schedule as normal as possible? Once you decide, create a schedule and stick to it. Consider setting aside specific blocks of time for each task so that you can stay on track and get everything done.

You should also make sure to leave some wiggle room in case something unexpected comes up. Finally, don't forget to include time for yourself in your plan. As a mompreneur, it's easy to get caught up in the daily grind and neglect your own needs. But taking care of yourself is just as important as taking care of your family and business. So make sure to carve out some time to relax and unwind.

2. Set boundaries

During spring break (or any school holiday), you don't have to drop everything and be with your children 24/7, but you should make sure that you have time to spend quality time with them. Have a conversation with your family about the expectations for the week like what activities you will do together, when you will have time to work, etc.

It's also important to set boundaries with work. If possible, try to block off time in advance to ensure that you are able to dedicate time to your family without feeling pressure from work. This could be an hour or two each day or a specific block of time during the day or week. Make sure to communicate your plans with your colleagues or clients and let them know when you will be available and when you won't. That way, you can enjoy your break without worrying about emails piling up or missing an important deadline.

3. Be flexible

If you know that certain days are going to be full of activities with the kids, try scheduling any necessary tasks beforehand or make up the time later on. You may also want to take advantage of the extra time your kids have off by delegating some of their chores to them while you focus on your business. Being flexible during the spring break season doesn't mean sacrificing your business goals. Instead, it's about finding a balance between parenting and being an entrepreneur. With a little planning and creative thinking, you can have a successful spring break season both as a mom and a business owner.

4. Get help

If you need help managing the kids during spring break, don't be afraid to ask for it! Reach out to family, friends or even childcare providers if you need assistance. You may also want to consider a babysitter or nanny who can help with activities and take the kids off your hands when you need to focus on work.

If you have the means to do so, hiring a virtual assistant to help with day-to-day tasks can free up some of your time. You can also outsource some tasks such as bookkeeping, social media management or web design. This will allow you to focus on what's important to you and your business. Finally, don't be afraid to lean on your support network. Ask for advice or help when you need it. It's often easier to ask for help than you think!

5. Take time for yourself

It's easy to get overwhelmed with all the extra demands that come with having kids out of school, so taking some time to relax and unwind can help you stay on top of your work by doing something you enjoy, like reading a book. Taking time for yourself can help refresh your energy levels and increase productivity. Finally, remember that it's okay to take some time away from work during spring break. You don't have to feel guilty about taking time off, as long as you plan ahead and make sure all your work is taken care of. Balance is key and taking the time to invest in yourself will help you keep up with all your responsibilities.