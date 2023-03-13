Get Training Materials for 13 CompTIA Exams for $90

Learn how to become a certified IT expert.

By Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneurs often wear several hats when they're trying to grow a business. From sales and marketing to logistics and more, entrepreneurs often do multiple people's work as they try to push their ideas to success. You may have many skills, but things can get expensive if you don't know anything about IT.

So, it's time to change that. Become your own expert with help from The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle.

CompTIA is the world's leading vendor-neutral certifying body for IT topics, from network and systems engineering to cybersecurity and more. This bundle contains 13 courses from iCollege, a top training organization and an official partner of CompTIA. iCollege has been trusted by thousands of individuals as well as Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley startups alike, to keep their employees' skills up to date.

This bundle is suitable for people of all skill levels. If you don't know where to start, the CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61) will expand your knowledge of computer hardware, software, IT terminology, IT infrastructure, databases, software development, and more. From there, you can delve into both Core 1 and Core 2 training courses.

After you've brushed up on some fundamentals, there are several more specific courses that you can explore. With courses on CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002), CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002), CompTIA Project+ (PK0-004), CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ (CLO-002), CompTIA Network+ (N10-008), and more, you'll get a diversified education covering cybersecurity, project management, cloud engineering, and beyond.

And users are singing its praises. Verified purchaser Sean raved, "Great value, tons of information and a wealth of knowledge."

Right now, you can get The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle for just $89.99 and save on outsourcing.

Prices subject to change.
