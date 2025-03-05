Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Golf season is just around the corner, and if your clubs have been collecting dust all winter, it's time to get back in the game. But we know that busy professionals don't always have time to hit the range.

For just $89.97 (reg. $199.99), you can use the Phigolf Home Golf Game Simulator to train smarter and fine-tune your swing from the comfort of your home or office.

Phigolf World Tour Edition is a smart motion sensor with a 3D data-analysis system that is designed to help you master your swing. This compact tool captures real-time swing data, providing instant feedback. The price is lower because it's marked as new, open box, which typically means excess inventory from stores.

With access to 38,000+ virtual golf courses, you can practice on legendary fairways from around the world, all mapped using the same GPS technology trusted by Bushnell, Yamaha, and GolfNow.

Inside the box, you'll find a Phigolf Smart Motion Sensor that attaches to your own club or the included swing stick for precise swing analysis. The Swing Stick is retractable and weighted to feel like a real club, complete with a spring-loaded weight mechanism to simulate real impact.

The 3D Data-Analysis System tracks head speed, club path, face angle, and shot accuracy, while live 3D analysis provides real-time feedback on chipping, driving, and putting performance. You can even compete online with head-to-head rounds and global tournaments, all while mirroring the game on your TV for a fully immersive experience.

Attach the sensor to the swing stick or your own club, connect via Bluetooth to the Phigolf app on your phone or tablet, and mirror the game on your TV using Apple TV, Chromecast, or an HDMI cable. Once you swing, the sensor reads your motion, calculates trajectory, and projects the ball flight in the app.

This simulator is ideal for anyone who loves golf but struggles to find time for the course.

Get the new, open-box Phigolf Home Golf Game Simulator for $89.97 (reg. $199.99) through March 30 and hit the green running.

Phigolf Home Golf Game Simulator Sensor & Generic Swing Stick Set (Open Box) - $89.97



Get It Here

StackSocial prices subject to change.