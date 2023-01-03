Golfing in the New Year Could Help Create New Business Opportunities

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a business owner, you might not have much time for hobbies, but you could make a hobby work for you. Ninety percent of Fortune 500 CEOs play golf, and it's not just a way to enjoy an afternoon. Go into the new year with a new hobby that 97% of executives view as a way to establish a close relationship with a business associate.

StackCommerce

The dead of winter may not be the best time to hit the course in much of the country, but you can still practice through the off-season and make your first game in spring a good one. Get the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator so you can practice at home, in the office, or on a business trip. TruGolf is on sale for $179 (reg. $249) until 11:59 p.m. Pacific on January 9.

A new hobby that could get you new business.

TruGolf uses the legendary E6 CONNECT software to provide lifelike full-course play or practice on 97 different golf courses, mini-games, and practice ranges. Swing for the green on beautifully rendered digital versions of world-famous golf courses, then check the post-swing analyzer to learn about your shot. You'll get readouts for your club face angle, angle of attack, swing tempo, and club path.

The weighted trainer even creates an audible click and authentic impact sensation when you swing for the digital ball. All you need is an iOS device or a PC to get started. If you want a more immersive experience, you could mirror your device's screen onto a smart TV and turn your office or living room into your own golf course. With an in-office golf simulator, your favorite game can just be part of your healthy daily routine.

Play golf in your office.

Start the new year with a hobby that could give you new opportunities. Pick up the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator for $179, no coupon needed, through January 9.

Prices subject to change.