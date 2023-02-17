Phigolf's Tour Edition is Out: Get $69 Off for Presidents' Day

Save big on the new World Tour Edition.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether limited by green fees, the seasons, the weather, or simply having to go home for supper—it's historically been tough for avid golfers to get in enough swings. For quite some time now, however, Phigolf has made things easier with its at-home golf simulators, and the latest upgrade is worth being excited about for a couple of reasons. The Phigolf World Tour Edition is the latest release from Phigolf, and it's on sale for Presidents' Day.

We can all agree that the only way to get better is with practice. What better way to get your hacks in than with access to more than 38,000 real-life courses from the comfort of your home? That's what this new World Tour Edition of Phigolf brings you, and with $69 in savings available during this Presidents' Day Sale, it's worth hopping on fast.

Each course featured in this simulator has been measured with absolute precision using GPS mapping from L1 Technologies, which is also used by Bushnell, Yamaha, and GolfNow. In addition to access to these courses, the simulator can also hook you up with live 3D analysis on your swinging, chipping, driving, and putting. The weighted training stick enables you to swing the same feel as your real clubs without the worry of hitting a wall or furniture in your backswing.

Amazingly, this advanced piece of tech started as a project successfully funded through Kickstarter. It has been a major help to modern golfers garnering great reviews. One verified user named Mark wrote, "I love the gameplay."

The Phigolf World Tour Edition is the latest release from this best-selling brand, and it's on sale for Presidents' Day at a reduced rate of $179.99 (reg. $249) from February 17 through the 20.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Golf Sports Hobbies Lifestyle

Editor's Pick

Meet the Man Who Is Suing Meta for Trademark Infringement — and Isn't Looking to Settle
It's Black History Month. Here's How to Show Black Employees You Care.
Is Franchising Right for You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
If You Use Any of These Coded Words at Work, Your Colleagues Probably Don't Trust You
This Is the 1 Word You Need to Remember When You're Quitting a Job
Here's the Biggest Way You Can Show Up for the Black Community Beyond Black History Month

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

These Are the Biggest Takeaways from 2022. What Does 2023 Have in Store for the Customer Experience?

As Henry Ford once said, "It is not the employer who pays the wages. Employers only handle the money. It is the customer who pays the wages."

By Chip House

Business News

McDonald's Introduces Plant-based McNuggets in Germany

Non-meat alternatives are now available as part of the company's sustainability efforts.

By Steve Huff

Business News

Barbara Corcoran Reveals How She Made $1 Million In Just One Day: 'Nobody Wants What Nobody Wants'

In a video that's been liked over 11,300 times, Corcoran paints a picture of New York in the early 90s in the midst of a recession.

By Emily Rella

Business News

How to Stop Self-Sabotaging Habits That Are Costing You Time, Money and Happiness

The good news? It is possible for you to change your behavior. This article will teach you how to identify and stop self-defeating patterns.

By John Rampton

Business News

Bing's New Chatbot Has Threatened, Gaslit, and Flirted with Users: 'It Tried to Convice Me I Should Leave My Wife.'

Microsoft is currently testing its AI-powered search engine and the reports from the field have been anything but normal.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok