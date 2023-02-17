Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether limited by green fees, the seasons, the weather, or simply having to go home for supper—it's historically been tough for avid golfers to get in enough swings. For quite some time now, however, Phigolf has made things easier with its at-home golf simulators, and the latest upgrade is worth being excited about for a couple of reasons. The Phigolf World Tour Edition is the latest release from Phigolf, and it's on sale for Presidents' Day.

We can all agree that the only way to get better is with practice. What better way to get your hacks in than with access to more than 38,000 real-life courses from the comfort of your home? That's what this new World Tour Edition of Phigolf brings you, and with $69 in savings available during this Presidents' Day Sale, it's worth hopping on fast.

Each course featured in this simulator has been measured with absolute precision using GPS mapping from L1 Technologies, which is also used by Bushnell, Yamaha, and GolfNow. In addition to access to these courses, the simulator can also hook you up with live 3D analysis on your swinging, chipping, driving, and putting. The weighted training stick enables you to swing the same feel as your real clubs without the worry of hitting a wall or furniture in your backswing.

Amazingly, this advanced piece of tech started as a project successfully funded through Kickstarter. It has been a major help to modern golfers garnering great reviews. One verified user named Mark wrote, "I love the gameplay."

The Phigolf World Tour Edition is the latest release from this best-selling brand, and it's on sale for Presidents' Day at a reduced rate of $179.99 (reg. $249) from February 17 through the 20.

Prices subject to change.