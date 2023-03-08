This Golf Simulator Is $50 off in Celebration of the Masters

Warm up for golf season with a Masters-inspired special on TruGolf.

By Entrepreneur Store

It may not feel like it outside, but the golf season is fast approaching. So if you're someone who loves to do business on the links, you're probably champing at the bit to get out there and close some deals.

But don't go out there rusty. With the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator, you can brush up on your swing from the comfort of home through these last few weeks of winter and have a budget-friendly way to practice between rounds. In celebration of the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club, we're offering this portable simulator for $50 off.

The TruGolf Mini is designed as an innovative, intuitive approach to learning golf. Still, it's also an excellent way for experienced players to play world-class courses without leaving the living room. Paired with E6 CONNECT software, the interactive swing studio and sensor capture club face angle, angle of attack, swing tempo, and club path to accurately reproduce shots, giving you an excellent simulation of how you're actually hitting the ball. The studio displays swing data after every shot so you can understand how you're playing, while the impact trainer ensures a more authentic swing experience.

Whether you're working on improving your game or you just want to have fun, TruGol has you covered with skill-building challenges and exercises or multiplayer round play. With 3D-rendered versions of nearly 100 world-famous golf courses and a host of mini-games, you'll always have a fun new way to play, either alone or with friends.

Now through March 15 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, you can get the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator at the best-on-web price of $199.99 (reg. $249) — and no coupons needed.

Prices subject to change.
