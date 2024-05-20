📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Here's How Much Money Xander Schauffele Won at the 2024 PGA Championship This year's purse was $18.5 million in total, up $1 million from last year.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

entrepreneur daily
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Xander Schauffele celebrates after winning on the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

Xander Schauffele emerged victorious on Sunday, taking home the Wanamaker Trophy at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Gold Club in Valhalla, New York.

And for Schauffele, 30, and the other golfers who finished near the top, the payoff was rewarding. This year's championship purse was $18.5 million — $1 million higher than a year ago and the largest in the tournament's history.

Schauffele is now $3.3 million richer, while second-place winner Bryson DeChambeau earned $1.998 million, followed by Viktor Hovland in third place with a prize of $1.258 million.

Meanwhile, the tournament drama started early. Before dawn on Friday, the second day of the tournament, early favorite and 2024 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, was arrested and booked on several charges including second-degree assault of a police officer, and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 3. He reportedly warmed up in jail before being released to make his tee time. Scheffler finished the tournament in a four-way tie for 8th place.

The PGA Championship purse was slightly less than the Masters this year, which saw a prize purse of $20 million and a payout to Scheffler of $3.6 million for winning the tournament for the second time.

Golfers in the top 10 all take home at least $500,000. All players received at least $4,000 just for finishing the 36-hole course.

Here's how the payout went for the top 20 players this tournament.

1st: $3,300,000, Xander Schauffele

2nd: $1,998,000, Bryson DeChambeau

3rd: $1,258,000, Viktor Hovland

4th: $888,000, Thomas Detry and Collin Morikawa ($814,000 per player)

5th: $740,000

6th: $660,580 -- Justin Rose and Shane Lowry ($639,440 per player)

7th: $618,300

8th: $577,790 -- Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Robert MacIntyre and Justin Thomas ($521,418 per player)

9th: $539,030

10th: $502,040

11th: $466,810

12th: $433,340 -- Taylor Moore, Rory McIlroy, Lee Hodges, Sahith Theegala, Dean Burmester and Alex Noren ($359,943 per player)

13th: $401,630

14th: $371,690

15th: $343,500

16th: $317,080

17th: $292,420

18th: $269,520 -- Rio Hisatune, Harris English, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley and Austin Eckroat ($230,764 per player)

19th: $248,380

20th: $229,000

21st: $211,390

22nd: $195,530

23rd: $181,440 -- Russell Henley, Tom Hoge and Maverick McNealy ($170,137 per player)

24th: $169,990

25th: $158,980
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

