Get into Golf Season with Savings on Green Fees

The Masters are coming, and you can save while doing business on the green.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Believe it or not, the Masters is right around the corner. In early April, the world's greatest golf pros arrive at August National Golf Club for the biggest tournament of the year, signaling the start of golf season for entrepreneurs around the country. So if you're looking forward to getting some business done on the links, you might want to save a little money while booking tee times.

Fortunately, we're making it easier to save by offering the Nationwide Annual Golf Membership Player's Pass (plus a Restaurant.com e-gift card) for a special discount now through March 15.

The Nationwide Player's Pass is like ClassPass for golf, offering members discounted green fees at more than 3,000 golf courses year-round. You get 2-for-1 green fees, up to 70% off last-minute tee times, and even lock in weekend tee times at lower prices. Ultimately, you can save up to $40 every time you play.

Plus, with this special deal, you'll also get a $50 Restaurant.com e-gift card to let you save on the post-round meal, too. You can choose to dine at any of the 62,000+ restaurants nationwide. There are thousands of new deals added every month, and certificates are good for dine-in, takeout, or delivery. Some of the most popular restaurants include Subway, House of Blues, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, and IHOP.

If you like doing business on the golf course, it's time to secure some savings. Now through March 15 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, you can get the Nationwide Annual Golf Membership Player's Pass and a $50 Restaurant.com e-gift card for just $44.99 (reg. $199) with no coupon needed. The membership could pay for itself with just two rounds!

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Golf Sports Lifestyle

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all
Business News

An HR Specialist Explains Why Unlimited PTO Can Hurt You In The Long Run

One TikToker is going viral after explaining why accrued PTO is better than unlimited days off.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

'Degrading' and 'Offensive': Internet Divided After Barbara Corcoran Shoots Money Gun At Employees

The "Shark Tank" star was looking to treat employees for Employee Appreciation Day.

By Emily Rella

Starting a Business

Jamie & Kayla Giovinazzo of EAT CLEAN BRO on Creating a Meal Prep Business

Interview with owners of Eat Clean Bro Jamie & Kayla Giovinazzo about prioritizing every customer, the business of healthy food, and building a culture with clear communication.

By Shawn P. Walchef

Business News

Honeymoon Couple Says They Were Stranded At Sea by Snorkeling Company. 'They Were So Scared.'

The newlyweds sued Sail Maui for leaving them behind in deep choppy water for two hours.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Man Charged Over Stabbing and Attempted Door Opening on United Airlines Flight

Francisco Severo Torres allegedly tried to stab a crew member with a broken spoon.