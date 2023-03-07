Get into Golf Season with Savings on Green Fees

The Masters are coming, and you can save while doing business on the green.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Believe it or not, the Masters is right around the corner. In early April, the world's greatest golf pros arrive at August National Golf Club for the biggest tournament of the year, signaling the start of golf season for entrepreneurs around the country. So if you're looking forward to getting some business done on the links, you might want to save a little money while booking tee times.

Fortunately, we're making it easier to save by offering the Nationwide Annual Golf Membership Player's Pass (plus a Restaurant.com e-gift card) for a special discount now through March 15.

The Nationwide Player's Pass is like ClassPass for golf, offering members discounted green fees at more than 3,000 golf courses year-round. You get 2-for-1 green fees, up to 70% off last-minute tee times, and even lock in weekend tee times at lower prices. Ultimately, you can save up to $40 every time you play.

Plus, with this special deal, you'll also get a $50 Restaurant.com e-gift card to let you save on the post-round meal, too. You can choose to dine at any of the 62,000+ restaurants nationwide. There are thousands of new deals added every month, and certificates are good for dine-in, takeout, or delivery. Some of the most popular restaurants include Subway, House of Blues, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, and IHOP.

If you like doing business on the golf course, it's time to secure some savings. Now through March 15 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, you can get the Nationwide Annual Golf Membership Player's Pass and a $50 Restaurant.com e-gift card for just $44.99 (reg. $199) with no coupon needed. The membership could pay for itself with just two rounds!

Prices subject to change.