Auntie Anne's Launches Outdoor Advertising Test Program

<b></b>

August 1, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Gap, Pennsylvania-Pretzel franchise Auntie Anne's Inc. continues testing new media and marketing campaigns with the launch of a new outdoor advertising test program in selected markets across the country.

Beginning in August, Auntie Anne's will be placing billboards in selected markets. "We are continually looking for effective and cost-efficient ways to boost brand awareness and drive store sales," says John Vanderzell, Auntie Anne's director of marketing.

"We chose a cross-section of test markets based on a number of criteria, including market rank and store performance," Vanderzell adds. Among the markets participating in the outdoor advertising test are: Cincinnati; Columbia, South Carolina; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Orlando, Florida, and Syracuse, New York. -Auntie Anne's Inc.