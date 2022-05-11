Byju's Owned Great Learning Acquires Northwest Executive Education

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Great Learning, a higher education segment and a Byju’s group company, announced the acquisition of Northwest Executive Education, a Singapore-based global provider of executive education programs. The partnership is to combine Great Learning’s leadership in higher and professional education with Northwest’s expertise in offering global programs with best Universities. Northwest will continue to operate as an independent organization under the leadership of its co-founders.

“The guiding philosophy of both companies has always been aligned towards making high quality education accessible and providing learners with the skills required succeeding in the digital economy,” said Mohan Lakhamraju, founder and CEO, Great Learning.

Northwest offers programs from Universities such as MIT, UC Berkeley, Yale, UCLA, University of Chicago and National University of Singapore. It is expanding across US, Europe, Asia and Latin America. It focuses on comprehensive programs in management, leadership, technology, health care and innovation, enrolling participants from more than 50 countries and has achieved 99 per cent completion rate since inception, as per the company’s statement.

“With a move to online learning, we are expanding our live classrooms and continue to emphasize faculty-peer interactions. We are excited to join with Byju’s Great Learning for our next phase of growth,” said Mohit Jain, co-founder, Northwest.

Founded in 2013, Great Learning, a global edtch company, aims to enable transformative learning and career success in the digital economy for professionals and students across the globe. It was acquired by Byjus’s in 2021. As per the company, it has delivered over 85 million hours of impactful learning to 4 million learners from 170 countries.