How Is Adani Group Streamlining Customer Engagement

WebEngage is set to work with Adani Group’s all six consumer-facing businesses in their digital transformation journey. The six companies include Adani Airports, Adani Gas, Adani Electricity, Adani Wilmar, Adani Realty and Adani Capital. Adani Group will use WebEngage’s Retention Operating System to engage with over 400 million customers on multiple levels across the company’s product and service offerings.

Adani Digital Labs will be using the OS to help the group companies organize customer data, develop analytical dashboards and drive one-on-one personalized engagement to deliver the intended customer experience across the web and mobile properties.

“Adani Group is known for keeping customers at the center while designing solutions that further drive customer empathy, self-service and world-class customer experience. The OS will help in better engagement with customers on the web and mobile platform,” said a company statement.

Over the last few years the Adani Group’s management has actively worked on being a data driven organization. According to a report the company has a four point vision around data. These are to bring about a cultural change - a mindset change - within the CXO community to look at data oriented business setup and decision making, to lay the foundation - in terms of people, processes, organizational structure and frameworks for handling and harnessing data, to use case oriented implementation of initiatives within each business and to familiarize businesses with.data related - processes, benefits, challenges and technology adoption.

“We are truly excited about the possibilities, given the scale of the Adani Group. This engagement is a testament to WebEngage's proven prowess in serving enterprise customers with the scale, security and ease of adoption/time to value,” said Avlesh Singh, founder and CEO, WebEngage.