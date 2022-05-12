Holistic Wellness Platform AyuRythm Raises Seed Funding From IAN, Others

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AyuRythm, a personalized holistic wellness platform, has raised an undisclosed amount in an oversubscribed seed funding round led by Indian Angel Network (IAN). Registered in 2016, the Bangalore-based startup started its operations in 2018. It digitally connects users to the age-old Indian wisdom of Ayurveda and yoga.

The company aims to utilize the freshly raised funds for technology enhancement and increase its user base by providing real-time health assessment and wellness recommendations via smartphones. The startup will also focus on strategic collaboration with other brands and its expansion and distribution plans.

AyuRythm aims to attract a total of 1.5 million users of their app by the next year, integrate cutting-edge digital pulse analysis, and provide wellness solutions to the users on their mobile phones.

Funds from the fresh investment round will be used to enhance AyuRythm’s workforce marketing & sales operations. It also aims to generate new employment opportunities for developers, engineers, and e-commerce architects.

AyuRythm provides solutions based on the teachings of Ayurveda, yoga, meditation, and breathing exercises with personalized diet charts and nutrition plans to achieve optimal health and lifestyle. Co-founded by Abhilesh Gupta, Sandeep Acharya, and Ramanath Padmanabham, the company caters to the age group between 18 and 55 years.

“The global pandemic has made people more health-conscious. Our vision is to attain a rhythmic balance in busy work lives, especially during these uncertain times. We at AyuRythm believe that the time-tested principles and practices of Ayurveda can be made easy to access in real-time for users, tuned to their modern customized needs, and will make a huge difference in their lives. We are now well-positioned to expand our technological capabilities and strengthen our workforce. After this association, we intend to hire AI/ML engineers, Android & iOS developers, and growth hackers,” said Ramanath Padmanabhan, director and co-founder, AyuRythm.

The company’s goal is to emerge as a one-stop digital platform for the users to track and assess their mind-body-metabolic index on a mobile device and receive a customized recommendation through Nadi-Pariksha (pulse analysis).

"AyuRythm has an immense growth opportunity because of the gaining popularity of Ayurveda and Yoga. It is built on filling the digital shortcomings of this sector, and the team has tapped right into the potential - to bring an alternate personalized wellness platform to the fingertips of people," said Sri Prakash, lead investor, IAN.

“AyuRythm is a revolution in the health and wellness sector. For holistic wellness, it’s a great blend of modern technologies with the ancient science of health assessment and care. We are glad to invest in a company that connects the users to the age-old Indian wisdom of Ayurveda and yoga. We look forward to being a part of their journey," added Padmaja Ruparel, co-founder, IAN.

In addition, the round also saw participation from SucSeed and other marquee angel investors. Further, AyuRythm has been a part of Apple Design accelerator, and Google & MeiTy Startup Hub’s Appscale Academy Class of 2022 and has also been featured on Shark Tank India recently, where it raised INR 75 lakhs.