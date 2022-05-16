Weird but True: Complete a Puzzle for Your Chance at One Million Dollars
This puzzle is doling out $2 million in prizes.
There are many ways to grow your wealth but some are more fun than others. Investing in the stock market or cryptocurrency is basically legalized gambling. There's a reason why some people get so hooked. Buying property is a very sound investment but it's also an actively managed one that can quickly lose its "fun" appeal.
Sometimes, you just have to take a shot in the dark and hope it works out in your favor. No, we're not talking about scratch tickets — although those are a lot of fun, too. We're talking about The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle.
This special puzzle is a product from MSCHF, makers of The 1 Million Dollar Puzzle and a host of other sweepstakes and events that seek to mash-up art, internet culture, and wealth creation. But don't let the name fool you. When you complete a single puzzle, you'll only have a chance to win $1,000,000. There's a catch though: two of the puzzles contain the $1,000,000 prize.
Here's how it works. Buy the 500-piece jigsaw puzzle, complete it, and then scan your puzzle. (It's a giant QR code.) The scan will take you to a landing page where you'll find your winnings. Prizes range from $1 to $1,000,000 with many winners in between so even if you don't get the top prize, you may still walk away with some money. And, at the very least, you had a fun time putting the puzzle together and thinking about what you would do with a sudden windfall of $1,000,000.
You can't win a whole bunch of money if you don't try! Get The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle today for $30. Or, you can increase your chances by buying two for $56 (reg. $60), three for $80 (reg. $90), or four for $100 (reg. $120).
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Zooey Deschanel Embraces the Word 'Quirky' and Thinks Businesses Should Too
-
A Simple (But Not Easy) Guide to Achieving Almost Any Dream
-
Making Time to Be 'Useless' Is a Vital Part of Creating Anything Valuable
-
A Billionaire Who Operates More Than 2,400 Franchises Knows These Types of Franchisees Make the Most Money
-
How Relentless Optimism Fuels Success for Hilary Schneider, CEO of Shutterfly
-
The Paradox of Celebrity Tequila
-
Social Media Was Draining Me, So I Gave It Up. My Business Has Never Been Stronger.