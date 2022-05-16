Weird but True: Complete a Puzzle for Your Chance at One Million Dollars

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are many ways to grow your wealth but some are more fun than others. Investing in the stock market or cryptocurrency is basically legalized gambling. There's a reason why some people get so hooked. Buying property is a very sound investment but it's also an actively managed one that can quickly lose its "fun" appeal.

MSCHF

Sometimes, you just have to take a shot in the dark and hope it works out in your favor. No, we're not talking about scratch tickets — although those are a lot of fun, too. We're talking about The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle.

This special puzzle is a product from MSCHF, makers of The 1 Million Dollar Puzzle and a host of other sweepstakes and events that seek to mash-up art, internet culture, and wealth creation. But don't let the name fool you. When you complete a single puzzle, you'll only have a chance to win $1,000,000. There's a catch though: two of the puzzles contain the $1,000,000 prize.

Here's how it works. Buy the 500-piece jigsaw puzzle, complete it, and then scan your puzzle. (It's a giant QR code.) The scan will take you to a landing page where you'll find your winnings. Prizes range from $1 to $1,000,000 with many winners in between so even if you don't get the top prize, you may still walk away with some money. And, at the very least, you had a fun time putting the puzzle together and thinking about what you would do with a sudden windfall of $1,000,000.

You can't win a whole bunch of money if you don't try! Get The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle today for $30. Or, you can increase your chances by buying two for $56 (reg. $60), three for $80 (reg. $90), or four for $100 (reg. $120).

